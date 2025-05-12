COREWEAVE Earnings Preview: Recent $CRWV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

COREWEAVE ($CRWV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $869,072,385 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.

COREWEAVE Insider Trading Activity

COREWEAVE insiders have traded $CRWV stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN M VENTURO (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,595,000 shares for an estimated $74,965,000 .

. JACK D COGEN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,330,840 shares for an estimated $62,673,105 .

. MICHAEL N INTRATOR (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,063,980 shares for an estimated $50,007,060 .

. KRISTEN J MCVEETY (GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 210,120 shares for an estimated $9,354,420 .

. NITIN AGRAWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,720 shares for an estimated $508,800

KAREN BOONE purchased 10,520 shares for an estimated $500,336

