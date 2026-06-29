CoreWeave Collaborates With Conapto to Expand Sweden AI Cloud Capacity

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV has announced a new colocation agreement with Conapto, a provider of scalable, secure and sustainable data center solutions. The partnership covers two data center campuses in Stockholm, Sweden, with initial capacity already operational at the Stockholm 4 South facility. Both campuses will be powered by renewable energy, supporting CoreWeave's efforts to expand its AI cloud infrastructure in Europe while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

The Stockholm deployment will provide AI companies and developers with access to CoreWeave's AI cloud platform, which is designed to support the growing demands of modern AI applications. The platform integrates high-performance computing, networking, storage and software orchestration, enabling customers to efficiently scale AI development and deployment. The agreement strengthens CoreWeave's ability to support customers across Europe and aligns with its measured approach to boosting its international infrastructure footprint.

The new capacity will be powered by NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture and NVIDIA Vera Rubin Platforms connected through NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking. This deployment further expands CoreWeave's presence across Europe as demand from AI research labs, enterprises and developers continues to increase. With AI workloads increasingly transitioning from experimentation to production, organizations across the region require readily available, high-performance infrastructure capable of supporting large-scale deployments. The expansion also continues CoreWeave's practice of providing European customers with access to its latest available technologies.

CoreWeave also stated that nine of the world's 10 leading foundation model providers currently use its AI cloud platform. As of March 31, 2026, the company operated 49 data centers worldwide, supported by more than one gigawatt of active power and over 3.5 gigawatts of contracted power dedicated to AI workloads. With the addition of the Conapto facilities, CoreWeave now has eight operational sites across Europe.

The company highlighted the performance of its AI cloud platform, citing record MLPerf benchmark results for AI training and inference, its Platinum ranking in both SemiAnalysis ClusterMAX 1.0 and 2.0, and its top ranking for inference speed and price-performance for Moonshot AI's Kimi K2.6 and Kimi K2.7 Code models in independent benchmarking conducted by Artificial Analysis.

Taking a Look at CRWV’s Competitors

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS is gaining momentum through its expanding partnership with NVIDIA, which has strengthened its position in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. The company recently achieved NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud status for GB300 training workloads and deepened its collaboration across multiple GPU generations, enhancing its AI cloud capabilities. Strategic acquisitions, including Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, have further expanded its inference, search and agentic AI offerings. Backed by strong customer demand and rapid capacity expansion to a targeted 4 GW of contracted power, Nebius is well-positioned to deliver its ambitious 2026 revenue goals while reinforcing its leadership in AI-native cloud infrastructure.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN is gaining from its aggressive international expansion, diversified business model and growing AI capabilities. The company continues expanding its logistics network across Asia, Europe and Latin America, driving higher international sales and profitability. AWS remains a major growth engine, supported by rising enterprise demand for AI services, while the advertising business continues delivering strong revenue growth. Amazon is also benefiting from partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, which have committed to using AWS Trainium capacity, reinforcing its AI infrastructure business. Together with AI-powered improvements across e-commerce and logistics, these initiatives strengthen Amazon's long-term growth prospects and competitive position.

CRWV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CoreWeave have gained 30.7% in the past six months against the Internet Software industry’s fall of 17.3%.



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In terms of Price/Book, CRWV’s shares are trading at 8.99X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s 4.29X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWV’s earnings for the current year has been revised downward over the past 60 days.



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CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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