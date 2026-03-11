CoreView Capital Trims KE Holdings as Beike Platform Connects China’s Housing Brokerage Network

Key Points

CoreView Capital Management sold 207,358 shares of KE Holdings

Quarter-end position value decreased by $14.05 million, reflecting both share sales and stock price movement

Transaction size represented 0.45% of CoreView's reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM)

Post-trade stake: 3,120,377 shares valued at $49.18 million

KE Holdings now accounts for 6.2% of CoreView's AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, CoreView Capital Management Ltd sold 207,358 shares of KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) in the fourth quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in KE Holdings was valued at $49.18 million, down $14.05 million from the prior quarter, a change that reflects both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

CoreView continued to trim its KE Holdings stake, which now stands at 6.2% of 13F AUM

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: BZ: $192.57 million (24.3% of AUM)

NASDAQ: JD: $177.87 million (22.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TCOM: $138.68 million (17.5% of AUM)

NYSE: TAL: $119.98 million (15.1% of AUM)

NYSE: SE: $109.14 million (13.8% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, shares were priced at $17.55, down 12.4% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 24.17 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $19.35 billion Revenue (TTM) $103.52 billion Net Income (TTM) $3.48 billion Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $17.55

Company snapshot

KE Holdings connects buyers, sellers, and agents across China through an integrated online and offline real estate services platform. The company operates at scale in China's real estate services sector, leveraging its Beike platform and multiple branded brokerages to connect buyers, sellers, and service providers. Its strategy combines technology-driven online solutions with a broad offline presence, enabling efficient housing transactions and ancillary services.

The company offers an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, including existing and new home transactions, home renovation, furnishing, and rental property management.

It generates revenue primarily through real estate brokerage commissions, service fees from housing transactions, and value-added services related to property management and home improvement.

KE Holdings Serves home buyers, sellers, renters, and real estate agents across China, with a focus on both individual consumers and institutional property owners.

What this transaction means for investors

Residential property transactions involve a complex network of buyers, sellers, brokers, and service providers. In China’s housing market, where brokerage activity has historically been fragmented across thousands of agencies, digital platforms now play a central role in organizing listings, connecting brokers, and coordinating housing transaction process.

KE Holdings Inc. operates one of the largest housing transaction platforms in China through its Beike marketplace. The platform connects buyers, sellers, and real estate agents using a combination of online tools and an extensive offline brokerage network. By integrating property listings, agent collaboration, and transaction data into a unified system, KE Holdings functions less like a traditional brokerage firm and more like infrastructure supporting housing transactions across multiple cities.

For investors, the main question is how housing transaction volumes will change as China’s property market goes through different economic and policy cycles. Platforms that bring together listings and broker networks can grow when the market is active, but their success depends on overall property transaction levels. If housing demand stays steady, companies like KE Holdings could keep playing a key role in organizing real estate deals across China.

