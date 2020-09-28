CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that COR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $117.95, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $117.95, representing a -9.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.56 and a 30.95% increase over the 52 week low of $90.07.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.27%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG)

Cambria ETF Trust (GVAL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DDIV with an increase of 9.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COR at 2.77%.

