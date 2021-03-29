CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.82% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $121.91, representing a -13.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.50 and a 20.14% increase over the 52 week low of $101.47.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.96. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.33%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 34.87% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of COR at 4.49%.

