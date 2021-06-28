CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $133.75, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $133.75, representing a -5.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.50 and a 24.73% increase over the 52 week low of $107.23.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.51%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (COR)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (COR)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (COR)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (COR)

Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (COR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSR with an increase of 17.98% over the last 100 days. PGAL has the highest percent weighting of COR at 4.65%.

