CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $125.29, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $125.29, representing a -4.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $131.36 and a 39.1% increase over the 52 week low of $90.07.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.65%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 11.85% over the last 100 days.

