CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $111.99, the dividend yield is 4.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $111.99, representing a -9.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $123.69 and a 33.91% increase over the 52 week low of $83.63.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.08. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.07%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the COR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

Cambria ETF Trust (GVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GVAL with an increase of 5.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of COR at 3.48%.

