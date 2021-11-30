CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased COR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that COR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $171.37, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of COR was $171.37, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.57 and a 59.82% increase over the 52 week low of $107.23.

COR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). COR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports COR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.39%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cor Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to COR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have COR as a top-10 holding:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN)

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR)

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSR with an increase of 6.15% over the last 100 days. VPN has the highest percent weighting of COR at 5.39%.

