CoreSite Realty (COR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (Symbol: COR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $120.07, changing hands as low as $119.04 per share. CoreSite Realty Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COR's low point in its 52 week range is $90.07 per share, with $131.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.47.

