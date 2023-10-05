CoreSite Realty (COR) Price Target Increased by 31.75% to 214.03

The average one-year price target for CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) has been revised to 214.03 / share. This is an increase of 31.75% from the prior estimate of 162.45 dated December 22, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.17% from the latest reported closing price of 182.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1866 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreSite Realty. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COR is 0.39%, an increase of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 180,983K shares. The put/call ratio of COR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,021K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,257K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 171.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,993K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,002K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 752.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,360K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,323K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,969K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,011K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 199.02% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,983K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 14.45% over the last quarter.

CoreSite Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Its scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

