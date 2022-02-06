CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) shareholders are up 19% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

It's nice to see the CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) share price up 19% in a week. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 89% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

We know that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has been profitable in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It's quite likely that the declining dividend has caused some investors to sell their shares, pushing the price lower in the process. The revenue decline, at an annual rate of 13% over three years, might be considered salt in the wound.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CORR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

A Different Perspective

Investors in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a tough year, with a total loss of 52% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 13% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust that you should be aware of.

