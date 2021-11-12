CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CORR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CORR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.77, the dividend yield is 4.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORR was $4.77, representing a -56.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.04 and a 17.78% increase over the 52 week low of $4.05.

CORR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CORR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CORR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.77%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the corr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.