CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CORR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that CORR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.68, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORR was $5.68, representing a -67.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.68 and a 59.77% increase over the 52 week low of $3.56.

CORR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). CORR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$12.13. Zacks Investment Research reports CORR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 80.77%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CORR Dividend History page.

