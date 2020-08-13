CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CORR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -93.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.51, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CORR was $10.51, representing a -78.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.75 and a 43.58% increase over the 52 week low of $7.32.

CORR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). Zacks Investment Research reports CORR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -81.98%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CORR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

