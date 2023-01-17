CorEnergy (CORR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CorEnergy (CORR) closed at $2.17, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the traded fund had lost 8.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CorEnergy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CorEnergy is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 392.86%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CorEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CorEnergy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.11, which means CorEnergy is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CORR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.