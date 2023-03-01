CorEnergy (CORR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CorEnergy (CORR) closed at $1.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the traded fund had lost 26.64% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CorEnergy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect CorEnergy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 392.86%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CorEnergy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CorEnergy has a Forward P/E ratio of 0.95 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.