CorEnergy (CORR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CorEnergy (CORR) closed the most recent trading day at $1.58, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the traded fund had lost 21.57% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CorEnergy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 392.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CorEnergy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CorEnergy has a Forward P/E ratio of 0.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.95, so we one might conclude that CorEnergy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CORR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

