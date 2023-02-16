CorEnergy (CORR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CorEnergy (CORR) closed the most recent trading day at $1.71, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the traded fund had lost 16.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.87%.

CorEnergy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CorEnergy to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 392.86%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CorEnergy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CorEnergy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CorEnergy has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.05 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.39.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CORR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

