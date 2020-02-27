CoreLogic's (CLGX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2019 results.
Adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and improved 60.4% year over year. Revenue growth, better business mix, and ongoing productivity and cost efficiency programs benefited the bottom line.
Revenues of $426 million beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 5.6% year over year. Revenues benefited from the company’s core mortgage and real estate solutions, improved U.S. mortgage unit volumes and an insurance-related acquisition in 2018. Benefits were partially offset by impacts of appraisal management company (AMC) transformation and divestment of technology-related platforms.
Notably, shares of CoreLogic have gained 32% over the past year, outperforming the 17.6% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Other Quarterly Numbers
Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (“UWS”) revenues came in at $259 million, up 8% year over year. Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions ("PIRM") revenues of $171 million increased 2% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA of $129 million improved 26% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30% compared with 25% in the prior year. Operating income of $56 million was up 95% and operating margin increased 600 basis points (bps) to 13%.
The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $105.2 million compared with $88.2 million at the end of prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter.
The company generated $117.1 million of cash from operating activities and CapEx was $28.4 million. During the reported quarter, it repurchased 625,000 shares for $25 million.
2020 Outlook
CoreLogic expects revenues in the range of $1.69-$1.73 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.73 billion. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $2.8-$3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.9.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected in the range of $500-$525 million. The company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to be 30%.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
CoreLogic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are S&P Global SPGI, NV5 Global NVEE and TransUnion TRU, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global, NV5 Global and TransUnion is estimated at 10%, 20% and 12.9%, respectively.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
TransUnion (TRU): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.