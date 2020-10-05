US Markets
CLGX

CoreLogic shareholder Kennedy Enterprises to vote against takeover bid

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published

CoreLogic Inc shareholder Kennedy Enterprises said on Monday it will vote against the proposed takeover bid from investment firms Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group for the U.S. property data and analytics firm.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N shareholder Kennedy Enterprises said on Monday it will vote against the proposed takeover bid from investment firms Cannae Holdings CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group for the U.S. property data and analytics firm.

Parker Kennedy, general partner of Kennedy Enterprises and a former board member of CoreLogic, said CoreLogic's management and board, combined with its assets and market advantages, will deliver better returns than Senator and Cannae's bid. (https://refini.tv/2SuyIUc)

Earlier in September, the investment firms raised their bid for CoreLogic by a dollar to $66 per share to restart takeover negotiations after talks had stalled over their requests to review financial data.

Kennedy Enterprises holds a 1.6% stake in CoreLogic.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLGX CNNE

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular