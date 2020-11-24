CoreLogic responds to fresh challenge from Cannae, Senator

Nov 24 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N said on Tuesday its board is fully supportive of the sale process and expects to receive definitive proposals early next year, responding to the latest challenge from investors Cannae Holdings CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group.

Just a week after winning three board seats at CoreLogic, the investment firms on Monday asked the U.S. property data and analytics provider to set a record date that will determine the eligibility of shareholders entitled to vote on a slate of six new board directors.

Cannae and Senator have been pushing the company to seek a sale by mounting a $7 billion acquisition bid of their own, but abandoned it once the sale process got underway.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.