Corelogic rejects $7 bln takeover bid from investment firms

July 7 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc CLGX.N said on Tuesday that its board had unanimously rejected a $7 billion takeover bid from investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group LP.

The real estate data analytics firm said the unsolicited proposal "significantly undervalues" the company, raises serious regulatory concerns and was not in the best interests of its shareholders.

The company also said it adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan, the implementation of which would prevent investors from acquiring 10% or more of the company's common stock, or 20% in the case of certain passive investors.

The investment firms, which jointly hold an economic interest of roughly 15% in Corelogic, offered to acquire the company for $65 per share in late June.

Shares of the company were up about 2% at $68.49 in premarket trading.

Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group said last week they own enough shares in the company to call a special meeting and that Bank of America was sure it could arrange financing for the deal.

Separately, Corelogic also raised its full-year revenue forecast to between $1.84 billion and $1.88 billion from between $1.69 billion and $1.73 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

