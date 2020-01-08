CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLGX was $43.8, representing a -11.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.49 and a 28.52% increase over the 52 week low of $34.08.

CLGX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CLGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CLGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.34%, compared to an industry average of 4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

