CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CLGX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLGX was $84.41, representing a -6.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.70 and a 241.88% increase over the 52 week low of $24.69.

CLGX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CLGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports CLGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

