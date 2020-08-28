Dividends
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.25, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLGX was $66.25, representing a -5.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $69.87 and a 168.33% increase over the 52 week low of $24.69.

CLGX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). CLGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports CLGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 30.8%, compared to an industry average of -11.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLGX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CLGX as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT)
  • Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROBT with an increase of 45.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLGX at 2.3%.

