CoreLogic (CLGX) Touches 52-Week High: What's Driving It?

Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX scaled a 52-week high of $81.35 in the trading session on Feb 2, before closing a tad lower at $80.06.

The company’s shares have charted a solid trajectory in recent times, appreciating 68.4% over the past year, much ahead of 15.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Notably, CoreLogic has witnessed a 17% rise in share price since it posted third-quarter 2020 results.

Let’s find out what’s supporting the uptick.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

CoreLogic came up with better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in five of the last six quarters. The top line benefited from strength in the company’s core mortgage and insurance, and spatial solutions. The bottom line was aided by revenue growth, operating leverage, better business mix and cost-efficiency programs.

Raised 2021 Guidance

CoreLogic has raised guidance for 2021. It is optimistic about its annual results on the back of organic revenue growth, operational efficacy and market volumes. CoreLogic expects revenues of $1.64-$1.675 billion compared with the prior guidance of $1.585-$1.630 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated in the range of $4.40-$4.65 compared with the prior guidance of $4.00-$4.20. Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated between $575 million and $600 million, compared with the prior guidance of $625-$650 million.

Contributions From Acquisitions

Acquisitions over time have helped CoreLogic increase its market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. CoreLogic’s January 2020 acquisition of Location, Inc. will likely enhance the company’s offering for property and casualty insurance by expanding capabilities in predictive, location-based analytics. In 2019, CoreLogic acquired National Tax Search to expand commercial tax capabilities for its customers.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CoreLogic currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are ManpowerGroup MAN, Aptiv APTV and NV5 Global NVEE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for ManpowerGroup, Aptiv and NV5 Global is 3.5%, 10.9% and 16.8%, respectively

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aptiv PLC (APTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.