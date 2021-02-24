CoreLogic (CLGX) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

CoreLogic, Inc.’s CLGX fourth-quarter 2020 earnings are expected to have increased while revenues are likely to have declined year over year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 6.7%.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $418.2 million, indicating 1.9% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Coronavirus-led weakness in Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions segment, and lower valuation solutions revenues in Underwriting & Workflow Solutions segment due to the AMC transformation program are expected to have weighed on the top line.

Operating leverage, better business mix and cost productivity are likely to have benefited the bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.47, indicating year-over-year increase of 90.9%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CoreLogic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CoreLogic has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CoreLogic, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CoreLogic, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ (ROL) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and improved 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and improved 0.7% year over year.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.