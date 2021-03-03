CoreLogic (CLGX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Falls 2.2%

CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX delivered impressive fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the market as shares of CoreLogic dropped 2.2%, since the earnings release on Mar 1.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 30 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.51 per share beat the consensus mark by 2.7% and surged 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Operating leverage, better business mix and cost productivity contributed to the bottom line.

Revenues of $467.6 million also surpassed the consensus mark by 11.8% and increased 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. The top line benefited from mega wins and pricing.

Other Quarterly Numbers

Underwriting & Workflow Solutions revenues increased 51%. Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions’ segment organic growth was registered at 7%.

CoreLogic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote

Adjusted EBITDA of $203 million surged 69% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43% expanded 930 basis points (bps).

Balance Sheet

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $167.4 million compared with $302.3 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter. The company generated $116.6 million of cash from operating activities and CapEx was $1.7 million. During the quarter, it paid out $60 million in dividends.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Rollins’ ROL fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share came ahead of the consensus estimate as well as the year-ago quarter’s figure by 18.2%. Revenues of $536.3 million beat the consensus mark by 1.7% and rose 6% year over year.

IHS Markit’s INFO fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and increased 11% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.11 billion, marginally missing the consensus mark and declining 1% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis.

Automatic Data Processing’s ADP second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52 beat the consensus mark by 17.8% and were flat year over year. Total revenues of $3.69 billion beat the consensus mark by 3.2% and moved up 0.7% year over year.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rollins, Inc. (ROL): Free Stock Analysis Report



IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.