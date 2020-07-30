CoreLogic (CLGX) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2
CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results.
Adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9% and also surged 69% year over year. Revenue growth, operating leverage, better business mix and cost productivity benefited the bottom line.
Revenues of $477.5 million beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and also increased 3.9% year over year. The top line improved from strength in the company’s core mortgage, and insurance and spatial solutions.
In the quarter, the company witnessed coronavirus-related negative impact of around $15 million on revenues of both segments.
CoreLogic, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
CoreLogic, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CoreLogic, Inc. Quote
Other Quarterly Numbers
Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS) revenues came in at $305 million, up 9% year over year. Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) revenues of $177 million decreased 3.8% year over year.
Adjusted EBITDA of $158 million improved 18% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of33% expanded 400 basis points (bps).
The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $137.3 million compared with $152.8 million recorded at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter. The company generated $130.2 million of cash from operating activities and CapEx was $17.6 million. During the reported quarter, it repurchased 150,000 shares and paid out $17.4 million in dividends.
Q3 Guidance
CoreLogic expects revenues of $485-$515 million, the mid-point ($500 million) of which exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.39 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected within$160-$175 million. The impact of COVID-19 is expected to be around $10-$15 million on both revenues and adjusted EBITDA.
2020 Outlook
CoreLogic raised its guidance for the full year. The companyestimates revenues in the $1.86-$1.895 billion band compared with the previous anticipation of $1.84-$1.88 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.88 billion. Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $3.6-$3.75 compared with the prior prediction of $3.4-$3.6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pinned at $3.65.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated within $580-$600 million compared with the pastexpectation of $565-$586 million.
CoreLogic currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.
IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeds the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.
Robert Half’s RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.