CoreLogic (CLGX) Announces Insurance Solutions' New Lead

CoreLogic, Inc.CLGX yesterday announced a new appointment in its senior executive team. Mick Noland has joined CoreLogic as executive, general manager at its Insurance Solutions.

In his new role, Noland will be supervising the company’s solutions for the global Property Insurance Industry.

Notably, shares of CoreLogic have gained 51.1% so far this year, outperforming the 10.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Noland is an industry veteran, having more than 25 years of experience in the property and casualty industry. He has served in senior leadership roles in claims, product management, product development, technology, pricing, research, and sales and underwriting at leading insurance carriers including The Hartford, MetLife, USAA, MAPFRE and Nationwide.

CoreLogic insurance solutions allow insurance carriers to offer a flexible, digital policyholder experience. It has a unique approach where it combines all parts of the claim-supply chain on one cloud-native platform, which eases out the claims workflow and allows innovation agility with the help of best-in-class InsurTech. It also integrates supply chain partners into the claims’ workflow with a flip of a switch.

Considering Noland’s expertise and experience, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen CoreLogic’s insurance solutions.

Notably, Frank Martell, president and CEO at CoreLogic stated, "We have a terrific team and the addition of a widely respected industry veteran like Mick will magnify and accelerate adoption of our unique and innovative data-driven solutions across the global Insurance industry."

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CoreLogic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FactSet Research FDS, IQVIA Holdings IQV and ICF International ICFI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected-earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FactSet Research, IQVIA Holdings and ICF International is 8.5%, 9.8% and 10%, respectively.

