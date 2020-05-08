CoreLogic Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLGX

In trading on Friday, shares of CoreLogic Inc. (Symbol: CLGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.30, changing hands as high as $44.71 per share. CoreLogic Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLGX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.69 per share, with $51.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.37.

