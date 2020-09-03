CoreLogic Appoints New Chief Operating and Growth Officer

CoreLogic, Inc.CLGX yesterday announced a new appointment in its senior executive team. Patrick Dodd has joined CoreLogic in the newly created position of chief operating and growth officer.

In his role, Dodd will be supervising the company’s enterprise sales, marketing and customer experience operations. He will also be monitoring the development and implementation of CoreLogic’s commercial and go-to-market strategies aimed at boosting revenue growth and product deployment in multiple verticals.

Notably, shares of CoreLogic have gained 54.3% so far this year, outperforming the 14.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Dodd has previously held numerous senior executive leadership positions at Nielsen and other companies. He rose to the position of chief commercial officer at Nielsen Global Connect division in January 2019. Prior to this, he led Nielsen’s Global Markets Group and supervised the company’s business operations in 23 of the world’s fastest-growing markets. He also served as president of Nielsen Europe, China and Canada.

Considering the work expertise achieved by Dodd in his career so far, the latest appointment is expected to strengthen CoreLogic’s business operations.

Notably, Frank Martell, president and CEO at CoreLogic, stated, "Pat will be a tremendous addition to the CoreLogic executive team. His passion for client engagement and building growth-focused teams will enable us to accelerate our already strong organic growth profile. Pat is an innovative and driven leader in the data and analytics space, and he has a track record of inspiring teams to achieve the highest possible levels of performance."

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

CoreLogic currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are FactSet Research FDS, IQVIA Holdings IQV and ICF International ICFI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected-earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FactSet Research, IQVIA Holdings and ICF International is 8.5%, 9.8% and 10%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.