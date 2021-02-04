CoreLogic Agrees To Be Acquired By Stone Point Capital, Insight Partners In $6.0 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - CoreLogic (CLGX), global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, said that it agreed to be acquired by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 per share in cash, representing an equity value of about $6.0 billion.

The deal price represents a premium of 51% to CoreLogic's share price on June 25, 2020.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of committed equity financing provided by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners, as well as committed debt financing provided by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

In Thursday pre-market trade, CLGX was trading at $80.08, down $0.70 or 0.87 percent.

