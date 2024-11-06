News & Insights

Corella Resources Ltd Announces Key Board Changes

November 06, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Corella Resources Ltd has announced significant board changes, with the resignation of Managing Director Anthony Cormack and the appointment of Stuart Third as Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary. Mr. Third brings extensive experience in corporate governance and management, previously holding positions with ASX-listed companies. These changes mark a new phase for Corella Resources as it aims to strengthen its leadership and governance.

