Corella Resources Ltd Announces Key Board Changes

Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Corella Resources Ltd has announced significant board changes, with the resignation of Managing Director Anthony Cormack and the appointment of Stuart Third as Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary. Mr. Third brings extensive experience in corporate governance and management, previously holding positions with ASX-listed companies. These changes mark a new phase for Corella Resources as it aims to strengthen its leadership and governance.

For further insights into AU:CR9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.