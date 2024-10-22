News & Insights

Corella Resources Announces Key Executive Departures

October 22, 2024 — 08:27 pm EDT

Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Corella Resources Ltd has announced significant management changes with the resignation of CEO Jess Maddren effective January 2025, and the immediate departure of Ben Hammond as a Non-Executive Director. These changes come alongside the withdrawal of a resolution related to Mr. Hammond’s election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Despite these shifts, the company assures that the validity of proxy votes for other resolutions remains unaffected.

