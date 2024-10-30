News & Insights

Corella Resources Advances HPA R&D and Rare Earth Exploration

October 30, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Corella Resources Ltd (AU:CR9) has released an update.

Corella Resources Ltd has received government funding to expedite its High Purity Alumina (HPA) research and development, focusing on reducing production costs and environmental impact. The company is also advancing its exploration efforts with a new drilling campaign targeting rare earth elements near its Tampu deposit. These strategic initiatives aim to enhance Corella’s competitive position in the HPA and rare earth markets.

TipRanks
