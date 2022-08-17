CoreCivic's (NYSE:CXW) earnings have declined over five years, contributing to shareholders 48% loss

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW), since the last five years saw the share price fall 60%. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$72m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

CoreCivic became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Revenue is actually up 1.1% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:CXW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between CoreCivic's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for CoreCivic shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 48%, over the last 5 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, CoreCivic shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 3.1% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 7.5%. What is more upsetting is the 8% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. This sort of share price action isn't particularly encouraging, but at least the losses are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CoreCivic you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

