CoreCivic Stock Down This Past Year, but One Fund Took a $5 Million Stake Amid 26% Revenue Surge

Hahn Capital Management reported a new 241,322-share position in CoreCivic at the end of the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $4.61 million, reflecting the new CoreCivic purchase.

The stake represents 2.49% of fund assets.

On February 25, 2026, Hahn Capital Management disclosed a new position in CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), acquiring 241,322 shares in a transaction estimated at $4.61 million based on quarter-end pricing.

What happened

In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 25, 2026, Hahn Capital Management disclosed that it acquired 241,322 shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter. The shares were worth $4.61 million at quarter-end.

What else to know

This marks a new position for Hahn Capital, now representing 2.49% of its reportable equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:CBRE: $14.71 million (7.9% of AUM) NYSE:WAB: $11.53 million (6.2% of AUM) NYSE:KEYS: $9.68 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE:ICE: $9.19 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSE:VIRT: $9.19 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of February 24, 2026, CoreCivic shares were priced at $16.47, down 9.7% over the last year and trailing the S&P 500 by 24.81 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.21 billion Net Income (TTM) $116.50 million Price (as of market close 2/24/26) $16.47 One-Year Price Change (9.65%)

Company snapshot

CoreCivic provides correctional, detention, and residential reentry facility management, as well as government real estate solutions across the United States.

CoreCivic provides facility operation and leasing services to government agencies, along with rehabilitation and educational program offerings.

Its primary customers are federal, state, and local government agencies seeking outsourced correctional management, detention solutions, and reentry support services.

CoreCivic is a leading owner and operator of partnership correctional, detention, and reentry facilities, with a national footprint and diversified service offerings. The company leverages its scale and expertise to provide comprehensive solutions to government partners, focusing on operational efficiency and rehabilitation outcomes. Its integrated approach positions CoreCivic as a key player in the specialty REIT sector, serving public safety and reentry needs.

What this transaction means for investors

This move shows a smaller, diversified fund stepping into a politically sensitive name just as the financials inflect upward and the stock lags the market. CoreCivic closed 2025 with revenue up 26% year over year in the fourth quarter to $604 million and full year net income up 69% to $116.5 million, while diluted EPS climbed to $1.08. Occupancy improved to 78.1% in the quarter, and management expects another growth year in 2026 with EPS guidance of $1.49 to $1.59.



At roughly $16 per share and down nearly 10% over the past year, the stock trades against improving earnings, expanding federal demand, and a balance sheet running at 2.8x net debt to EBITDA. The company also repurchased 11.2 million shares in 2025, signaling confidence in intrinsic value.



Within a portfolio otherwise tilted toward asset-light and industrial names like CBRE, Wabtec, and Keysight, this looks like a contrarian real estate and government services bet. Ultimately, long-term investors should focus less on headlines and more on occupancy, contract stability, and capital allocation discipline.

Annie Dean, Chief Strategy Officer at CBRE, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

