CoreCivic Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 10, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.corecivic.com/events-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 877-614-0009, Passcode 8591205.

For a replay call, dial 888-203-1112 (US) or +1 719-457-0820 (International), Passcode 8591205.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.