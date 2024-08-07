CoreCivic Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $19.0 million or $0.17 per share, compared with net income of $14.8 million or $0.13 per share last year

Adjusted net income for the second quarter improved to $21.8 million or $0.20 per share, compared with $13.6 million or $0.12 per share last year.

Funds From Operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $43.8 million.

Normalized FFO, which excludes special items, increased to $46.6 million, or $0.42 per share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with $37.8 million, or $0.33 per share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Looking forward to the full year 2024, expects earnings per share of $0.37 to $0.45, adjusted earnings per share of $0.58 to $0.66, FFO per share of $1.28 to $1.36 and Normalized FFO per share of $1.48 to $1.56.

