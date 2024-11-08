CoreCivic price target raised to $32 from $17 at Northland

Northland raised the firm’s price target on CoreCivic (CXW) to $32 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 results that beat the firm’s and consensus expectations. The firm’s price target is to reflect the sizable growth opportunity it sees in the coming years in relation to the anticipated increase in ICE funding / bed utilization with the Trump administration entering the White House, the analyst tells investors.

