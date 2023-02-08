CoreCivic Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $24.44 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $28.04 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $25.02 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.1% to $471.43 million from $472.13 million last year.

CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $24.44 Mln. vs. $28.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $471.43 Mln vs. $472.13 Mln last year.

