CoreCivic Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.40 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $19.00 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $14.71 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $458.00 million from $452.99 million last year.

CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $12.40 Mln. vs. $19.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.14 -Revenue (Q1): $458.00 Mln vs. $452.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.57

