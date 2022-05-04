CoreCivic Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CoreCivic Inc (CXW):

Earnings: $19.0 million in Q1 vs. -$125.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q1 vs. -$1.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $17.4 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.2 per share Revenue: $453.0 million in Q1 vs. $454.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.64-$0.79

