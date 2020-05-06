CoreCivic Inc Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share

(RTTNews) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.06 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $49.34 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $37.20 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $491.10 million from $484.06 million last year.

CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $37.20 Mln. vs. $49.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $491.10 Mln vs. $484.06 Mln last year.

