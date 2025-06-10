CoreCivic, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Farmville Detention Center for $67 Million

CoreCivic will acquire the Farmville Detention Center for $67 million, expanding its immigration services and adding over 200 jobs.

CoreCivic, Inc. announced its acquisition of the Farmville Detention Center in Virginia for $67 million, which will be funded through cash and its revolving credit facility. The facility, with a capacity of 736 beds, provides services to adult male noncitizens under a contract with U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) that lasts until March 2029. The acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2025, and generate approximately $40 million in annual revenue. CoreCivic's CEO and COO expressed enthusiasm about expanding their immigration solutions and integrating over 200 new employees. As a leading provider of government solutions, CoreCivic aims to support public good through its correctional and detention operations.

CoreCivic has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Farmville Detention Center for $67.0 million, indicating strategic growth in its operations.

The acquisition is expected to generate approximately $40.0 million in incremental annual revenue, strengthening CoreCivic's financial position.

The move will result in the addition of over 200 new employees, contributing to job creation in the region.

This expansion aligns with CoreCivic's established relationship with ICE, suggesting a continued demand for its immigration solutions.

The acquisition of the Farmville Detention Center could draw public criticism and scrutiny due to the controversial nature of immigration detention facilities, potentially impacting CoreCivic's public image.

Funding the purchase through existing cash and borrowing might raise concerns regarding the company's financial stability and debt levels, especially if future revenues do not meet expectations.

The reliance on contracts with ICE may pose a risk if governmental policies change, potentially affecting future revenue from this facility.

What is the recent acquisition by CoreCivic?

CoreCivic announced the acquisition of the Farmville Detention Center, a 736-bed facility in Virginia, for $67 million.

When is the acquisition expected to close?

The acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2025, pending customary closing conditions.

What services does Farmville Detention Center provide?

The facility provides transportation, care, and civil detention services to adult male noncitizens under an agreement with ICE.

How will this acquisition impact CoreCivic's revenue?

The acquisition is projected to generate approximately $40 million in annual incremental revenue for CoreCivic.

How many employees will CoreCivic add with this acquisition?

CoreCivic will welcome over 200 new employees as a result of this acquisition.

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAMON T HININGER (CEO) sold 72,246 shares for an estimated $1,625,650

LUCIBETH MAYBERRY (EVP, Chief Innovation Officer) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,611,532

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 39,639 shares for an estimated $759,879

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,000 shares for an estimated $645,520 .

. PATRICK D. SWINDLE, (President & COO) sold 23,000 shares for an estimated $514,970

ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $222,200

STACIA HYLTON sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $86,760

DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 900 shares for an estimated $0

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW)



("CoreCivic") announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Farmville Detention Center, a 736-bed facility constructed in 2010 and located in Farmville, Virginia. The transaction is expected to be consummated through the acquisition of 100% of the membership interests in entities that own the facility. Farmville Detention Center provides transportation, care, and civil detention services to adult male noncitizens through an Intergovernmental Service Agreement between Prince Edward County, Virginia and U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), which expires in March 2029.





The total purchase price, amounting to $67.0 million, is expected to be funded with cash on hand and borrowing capacity under CoreCivic's revolving bank credit facility. The acquisition, which is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, is expected to close effective July 1, 2025, and result in total annual incremental revenue of approximately $40.0 million.





Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to expand our immigration solutions with this critical location, which ICE has used for many years -- a need we expect to continue for the foreseeable future." Patrick D. Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer, added "We look forward to assuming the operation at this location, and welcoming more than 200 new employees to the CoreCivic team."







About CoreCivic







CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and one of the largest operators of such facilities in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at



www.corecivic.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include such words as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Such forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in CoreCivic's business and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by CoreCivic with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include the risk factors described in CoreCivic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025. Except as required by applicable law, CoreCivic undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.









Contact:





Investors: David Garfinkle - Chief Financial Officer - (615) 263-3008

















Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107



















