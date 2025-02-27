CoreCivic Expands Detention Capacity for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Through Contract Modifications

CoreCivic expands ICE detainee capacity at several facilities, anticipating increased demand from federal partners.

Quiver AI Summary

CoreCivic, Inc. announced the modification of contracts to increase capacity for up to 784 detainees from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) across several facilities, including the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, Nevada Southern Detention Center, and Cimarron Correctional Facility, along with the specification of additional beds at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility. The company manages diverse populations under contracts with various government agencies and is anticipating a rise in demand for its services from federal partners. CEO Damon T. Hininger expressed satisfaction in supporting ICE's capacity needs, highlighting CoreCivic's extensive bed availability and commitment to serving government partners effectively for over 40 years.

Potential Positives

CoreCivic has secured contract modifications to increase capacity for up to 784 detainees across multiple facilities, indicating strong demand for its services.

The company emphasizes its ability to provide flexible and cost-effective solutions to government partners, which enhances its reputation and value proposition in the market.

CoreCivic's CEO expressed optimism about increased contracting activity with federal government partners, suggesting potential for future growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates an increase in detainee capacity, which may lead to criticism regarding the company's role in immigration detention and potential civil rights concerns.

CoreCivic's reliance on government contracts for revenue could be viewed negatively, especially in light of ongoing debates about the ethics of private prisons and detention facilities.

The forward-looking statements about increasing demand from federal partners may raise skepticism among investors who are aware of the fluctuating political landscape regarding immigration policies and private detention facilities.

FAQ

What recent contract modifications did CoreCivic announce?

CoreCivic announced contract modifications to add capacity for up to 784 detainees across several correctional facilities for ICE.

How many beds does the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center have?

The Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has a total of 2,016 beds available for detainees and residents.

What is CoreCivic's role in government detention management?

CoreCivic provides high-quality corrections and detention management solutions, helping government partners meet public safety needs.

How does CoreCivic plan to meet increased demand from government partners?

CoreCivic aims to satisfy growing demand by leveraging its extensive supply of available beds and flexible solutions.

Who can be contacted for more information about CoreCivic's press release?

For investor inquiries, contact Michael Grant; for media inquiries, reach out to Steve Owen at CoreCivic.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CXW Insider Trading Activity

$CXW insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,940 shares for an estimated $1,514,501 .

. DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,210,000

COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $827,200 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) sold 26,000 shares for an estimated $576,680

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CXW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CXW stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW)



("CoreCivic") announced today that it has entered into contract modifications to add capacity for up to a total of 784 detainees from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE") at its 2,016-bed Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, its 1072-bed Nevada Southern Detention Center, and its 1,600-bed Cimarron Correctional Facility in Oklahoma. In addition, CoreCivic has obtained a contract modification to specify that ICE may use up to 252 beds at its 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi.





CoreCivic currently cares for approximately 650 residents under a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service ("USMS"), as well as 925 residents under a contract with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center. CoreCivic currently cares for approximately 800 residents under a contract with the USMS at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, and approximately 1,100 residents under a contract with the USMS at the Cimarron Correctional Facility. CoreCivic currently cares for approximately 1,400 residents at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility under contracts with eight different customers.





Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to provide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with this additional capacity. We have an extensive supply of available beds that provides our government partners the flexibility to satisfy their immediate and long-term needs in a cost-effective manner. I am particularly proud of our dedicated team of professionals at each of these three facilities who are capable of managing these diverse customer requirements. We are entering a period where our government partners, particularly our federal government partners, are expected to have increased demand. We anticipate additional contracting activity that will help satisfy their growing needs."







About CoreCivic







CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the United States. We have been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 40 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. Learn more at



www.corecivic.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events including increasing demand from our government partners, particularly our federal government partners, and the prospects of growth in CoreCivic's business. These forward-looking statements may include such words as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Such forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in CoreCivic's business and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by CoreCivic with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and include the risk factors described in CoreCivic's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 21, 2025. Except as required by applicable law, CoreCivic undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.













Contact:





Investors: Michael Grant - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-6957





Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.