CORECIVIC Earnings Results: $CXW Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORECIVIC ($CXW) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $479,290,000, beating estimates of $469,824,730 by $9,465,270.

CORECIVIC Insider Trading Activity

CORECIVIC insiders have traded $CXW stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID GARFINKLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,550,000 .

. DAVID K CHURCHILL (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 84,301 shares for an estimated $1,400,472 .

. COLE G. CARTER, (EVP,General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $827,200 .

. HARLEY G. LAPPIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 34,595 shares for an estimated $822,065 .

. ANTHONY L GRANDE (EVP, Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,000 shares for an estimated $769,130 .

. LUCIBETH MAYBERRY (EVP, Chief Innovation Officer) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $505,200

ROBERT J DENNIS sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $440,088

DAMON T HININGER (President & CEO) sold 31,996 shares for an estimated $399,950

MARK A EMKES sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $363,200

DEVIN IGNATIUS MURPHY sold 15,468 shares for an estimated $348,030

ANNE L MARIUCCI sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $240,000

PATRICK D. SWINDLE, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $186,000

THURGOOD JR MARSHALL sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $106,850

STACIA HYLTON sold 1,800 shares for an estimated $38,466

CORECIVIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 117 institutional investors add shares of CORECIVIC stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CORECIVIC Government Contracts

We have seen $272,863,334 of award payments to $CXW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

