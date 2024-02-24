CoreCivic (CXW) Price Target Increased by 7.58% to 18.11

The average one-year price target for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) has been revised to 18.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.58% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.17 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.43% from the latest reported closing price of 14.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreCivic. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXW is 0.16%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 109,547K shares. The put/call ratio of CXW is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 9,048K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,062K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 25.77% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,672K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,969K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 19.41% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,311K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 49.30% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 3,577K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares, representing an increase of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXW by 40.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,354K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CoreCivic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreCivic is a diversified, government-solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through high-quality corrections and detention management, a network of residential and non-residential alternatives to incarceration to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. The company is the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believe the company is the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Its employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

